(Bloomberg) -- A former Abraaj Group executive pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and agreed to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors probing a scheme that led to the world’s biggest private-equity insolvency in 2017.

Mustafa Abdel-Wadood, a former managing partner at the Dubai-based firm, entered the plea Friday in federal court in Manhattan to charges he conspired to violate racketeering laws and commit securities fraud. He’s one of six former Abraaj executives who’ve been charged in the case following an investigation by New York prosecutors.

Abdel-Wadood, 49, was arrested in April in New York while on a college-shopping trip with his wife and son. Since then, he has been confined to his home in New York and subject to a $10 million bond. Abdel-Wadood, a citizen of Egypt and Malta, is the only defendant to appear in court.

At the hearing Friday, the judge said Abdel-Wadood had agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of his plea agreement. The judge asked Abdel-Wadood if he understood that he could be sentenced to 125 years in prison if all the terms for each charge were served consecutively.

“I do sir, yes sir,” he replied.

Abraaj, which was founded in 2002, was the Middle East’s biggest private equity fund and one of the world’s most influential emerging-market investors with stakes in health care, clean energy, lending and real estate across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Turkey.

Abdel-Wadood was charged alongside Arif Naqvi, the founder and ex-chief executive officer. Four other former executives were also charged -- Chief Financial Officer Ashish Dave and managing directors Sivendran Vettivetpillai, Rafique Lakhani and Waqar Siddique.

Naqvi gave up control of the firm last year after it was disclosed that revenue hadn’t covered operating costs for years.

The case is U.S. v. Naqvi, 19-cr-00233, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

