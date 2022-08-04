(Bloomberg) -- Evraz Plc, partially owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, will be looking to modify the terms of its dollar-denominated bonds as it seeks alternative ways of paying creditors amid sanctions on the company.

The Russian steelmaker is subject to an asset freeze and cannot make any payments without a license from the UK’s Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation, management said during a call with investors on Thursday. The company has asked the OFSI for this clearance in time for it to meet looming coupon payments in September and October, and is awaiting a response, they said.

Russian borrowers have struggled to keep up with debt obligations with traditional routes of payment disrupted by international penalties on companies and individuals, together with local curbs imposed by Moscow after the February invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, who owns 28.64% of Evraz shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, was sanctioned by the UK shortly after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. His assets, including Chelsea FC -- soon sold to a new owner -- were frozen. Despite that, Evraz was initially successful in meeting debt obligations, transferring coupons to creditors in March and April. But the steelmaker was added to sanctions in early May, meaning that the OFSI’s consent is now required for it to make further payments.

Evraz is in the process of identifying investors holding its outstanding dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2023 and 2024, which it intends to complete by Aug. 9. Once these creditors are known, the company will propose changing documentation on the eurobonds to allow for alternative payment methods.

Given the asset freeze and with more than half of the bondholders holding accounts at Russia’s National Settlement Depository, it is difficult for all of the investors to receive their money under current restrictions, Evraz management said. And a bond buyback like the one recently announced by Lukoil PJSC is not an option for Evraz, as it is ruled out by the UK asset freeze, they said.

Evraz unveiled the efforts to facilitate its bond coupon payments on the same day it reported first-half earnings, with operating profit plunging 78% to $383 million from a year earlier in the face of extended lockdowns in China and rising global steel inventories. Revenue climbed 31% to $8.1 billion, boosted by soaring prices for coal.

