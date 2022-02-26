19h ago
Abramovich Hands Chelsea Stewardship to Charitable Foundation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea FC, signaled the end of his involvement in the Premier League soccer club Saturday, saying that he’s handing “stewardship” to the trustees of the club’s charitable foundation.
“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans,” Abramovich said in a statement on the club’s website.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
