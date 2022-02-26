(Bloomberg) -- Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea FC, signaled the end of his involvement in the Premier League soccer club Saturday, saying that he’s handing “stewardship” to the trustees of the club’s charitable foundation.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans,” Abramovich said in a statement on the club’s website.

