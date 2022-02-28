Abramovich Said to Be Contacted by Ukraine to Help Broker Peace

(Bloomberg) -- Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich is trying to help broker an end to the war in Ukraine, his spokesperson said Monday.

“I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since,” spokeswoman Rola Brentlin said in an emailed statement.

The billionaire has been under pressure from U.K. politicians following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Chris Bryant, a member of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, told the House of Commons that Abramovich shouldn’t be allowed to own an English football club.

Abramovich has a net worth of about $13 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, having built his fortune from dividends and sales of privatized assets acquired from the former Soviet Union.

Ukraine said a delegation led by its defense minister had arrived on Monday at the border with Belarus for talks with Russian officials.

