(Bloomberg) -- Roman Abramovich’s 458-foot superyacht has reached Turkish shores as the Russian billionaire contends with sanctions from the European Union and U.K.

Solaris, which departed Barcelona on March 8, was located just south of the tourism resort of Bodrum in southwestern Turkey, according to vessel data compiled by Bloomberg. The Eclipse, a 533-foot superyacht owned by the 55-year-old billionaire, is nearby, south of Karpathos, Greece.

Abramovich has been hit with sanctions by both the EU and U.K. in the past two weeks as governments target Russia’s wealthy elite in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. His two superyachts, which collectively cost well in excess of $1 billion, left port earlier this month before he faced penalties from any Western government.

Abramovich’s Yachts Head to Mediterranean Amid New Sanctions

Turkey hasn’t joined in imposing sanctions, cutting off travel from Russia or seizing its billionaires’ assets. That makes it one of the nearest international destinations for Russian jets and yachts seeking to avoid impounding or seizure.

Abramovich is in the process of selling Chelsea FC, the U.K. football club he’s owned for almost two decades. Bids were due on Friday for one of the world’s biggest sports assets and a bevy of buyers has already lined up to make offers.

Among the latest entrants: Centricus Asset Management Ltd., which partnered with Cheyne Capital’s Jonathan Lourie and Talis Capital’s Bob Finch. The offer values Chelsea at more than 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), including commitments for further investment, a person familiar with the matter said.

Abramovich is the largest shareholder of Evraz, Russia’s second-biggest steelmaker, and also owns a stake in metal producer Norilsk Nickel. He is Russia’s eighth-richest person with a net worth of about $13.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

