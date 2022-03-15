(Bloomberg) -- Stacey Abrams began her official public campaign for Georgia governor this week with rallies around the state, a push for Medicaid expansion and some bashing of incumbent Republican Brian Kemp.

Abrams also rolled out her first television and digital ad. The 60-second spot focuses on her accomplishments since losing the governor’s race to Kemp in 2018. It calls for “One Georgia” and highlights the medical debt Abrams’s Fair Fight Action political group paid for 68,000 Georgians since her defeat.

“When I didn’t win the governor’s race, not getting the job didn’t exempt me from the work,” Abrams says in the ad. “And so I didn’t quit.”

Until this week, most of the attention in Georgia’s gubernatorial race has been on the bitter fight between Kemp and his Donald Trump-backed primary rival, former U.S. Senator David Perdue. Both Republicans have made Abrams’s defeat central to their campaigns.

Abrams, 48, is a state and national voting rights advocate and prodigious fundraiser and organizer who is credited with helping turning Georgia blue, especially in the January 2021 runoff that sent two Georgia Democrats to the U.S. Senate.

Her 2018 loss to Kemp -- by 1.4 percentage points -- was the closest race since Republicans first took over the state’s governor’s mansion in 2002. If elected, Abrams would be Georgia’s first Black governor and the first Black woman governor in U.S. history.

Abrams is spending at least $1 million on the ad buy, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A call to her campaign office wasn’t immediately returned.

“I was raised that when you don’t get what you want, you don’t give up,” Abrams said in the ad. “You try again.”

Abrams is a unifying force for Republicans. Both GOP rivals have framed their candidacies as critical to beating Abrams. Kemp says he is the only one in the race who has ever defeated her. And Perdue’s first campaign tour in late January was called the “Stop Stacey, Save Georgia Kickoff Tour.”

