(Bloomberg) -- Stacey Abrams, who is poised to become Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor, temporarily suspended campaign fundraising to focus on collecting money for abortion-rights groups in the state.

The move follows the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.

Abrams said she will commit her fundraising to the Feminist Women’s Health Center, SisterSong, ARC Southeast, Planned Parenthood Southeast and NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia. Her plan was reported earlier by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The leaked opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was published Monday night by Politico, which also reported that four other justices were prepared to scrap the Roe precedent. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft on Tuesday.

The news is shaking up Georgia politics, with Abrams promising to make protecting abortion access a central part of her campaign and Republicans -- including Donald Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate David Perdue -- pledging to work to outlaw abortion in the state altogether.

Read more: Perdue Vows to Make Georgia’s Abortion Restrictions Even Harsher

Perdue is running in the state’s May 24 primary against incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who signed one of the toughest anti-abortion laws in the country in 2019. That law is tied up in court pending the looming U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision.

Abrams is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Kemp is leading the fundraising in the governor’s race so far, according to filings with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, although Abrams has yet to file her latest report.

Campaign Funds

Kemp raised $11.4 million in the 13 months starting in January 2021 and has $12.7 million on hand, including funds raised in 2019. Abrams’s one report shows $9.3 million in donations. Perdue, who entered the race in December, has raised $1.1 million.

“As a woman, I am enraged by the continued assault on our right to control our bodies an our futures,” she said on Twitter after Roberts confirmed the draft opinion. She also condemned the leak itself.

“As the next Governor of Georgia, I will defend the right to an abortion and fight for reproductive justice,” it said.

Abrams won a court order last week blocking Kemp from continuing to raise money through a special political action committee that allows unlimited giving from donors until after the primary. Candidates on their own are limited to individual donations of $7,600 for the primary and again for the general election.

The special committees, created by the legislature last year, can only used by designated state officials, including the governor, and major party nominees. Abrams can not raise money through her own committee, One Georgia, until she becomes the official nominee.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.