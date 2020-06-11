(Bloomberg) -- Stacey Abrams, an activist and former Georgia lawmaker considered as a possible Democratic vice presidential pick, said Thursday she has yet to be vetted for the role by Joe Biden’s campaign.

“I have said many times that if called, I will answer. But I have not received any calls,” Abrams said when asked on CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday.

The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate is seen as an up-and-comer in the Democratic Party. But her chances at being Biden’s running mate seemed to dampen after she pushed a public campaign for the position.

Women who have said they were contacted by the campaign for vetting include Florida Representative Val Demings, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.

COMING UP:

Joe Biden is holding a roundtable with community leaders in Philadelphia on Thursday. President Donald Trump will resume his signature rallies with an event in Tulsa, Oklahoma next week. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later, beginning on Aug. 24, at a to-be-determined location.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.