(Bloomberg) -- Abrdn Plc dropped out of the UK’s top stock index, compounding the woes facing the firm formed five years ago from the merger of two of the biggest names in British fund management.

The Edinburgh-based manager of more than £500 billion ($585 billion) in assets will be relegated from the FTSE 100 to the mid-cap FTSE 250 alongside kitchen-maker Howden Joinery Group Plc and generic drug-maker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, FTSE Russell said in a statement.

F&C Investment Trust Plc, medical equipment group ConvaTec Group Plc and North Sea oil company Harbour Energy Plc were promoted to the FTSE 100, the index provider added. The changes will take effect at the start of trading on Sept. 19.

Abrdn’s share price has slumped 70% since Aberdeen Asset Management Plc and Standard Life Plc combined to create the company five years ago.

The asset manager has made limited progress on a turnaround plan that was aimed at cutting costs and stemming fund outflows following the tie-up. The broader asset management sector, meanwhile, has taken a hit this year as recession fears weigh on demand for investment products.

A spokeswoman for Abrdn declined to comment.

The demotion from blue-chip status “will inevitably add further pressure” on Abrdn’s shares, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kevin Ryan and Lento Tang wrote in an Aug. 23 note. Removal from an index can spur selling by so-called tracker funds that can only pick stocks that form part of a benchmark.

“Management may have to rethink its turnaround plans soon, as first-half net outflows seem likely to continue in 2H,” BI added, saying the company may need to sell more of its stake in India’s HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. in order to cover its dividend.

Cybersecurity company Avast Plc is also set to get removed from the FTSE 100 next month, following its takeover by US rival NortonLifeLock Inc. Home repair company HomeServe Plc is currently the most likely replacement, according to a note Wednesday from Sam Murphy, an equities salesman at London broker Numis.

