(Bloomberg) -- Abrdn Plc has brought in advisers from Boston Consulting Group to help cut a further £200 million in costs from the business.

The Edinburgh-based asset manager hired BCG in recent weeks and the work is still in the early stages, according to a person familiar with the matter.

BCG has been asked to bring down overheads by finding new ways to carry out central and support services, rethinking the number of management layers, and identifying duplications across Abrdn’s investment, platform and wealth businesses. The work will likely lead to some roles being cut, the person said, asking not to be named discussing the plan that’s not been made public.

A spokesperson for Abrdn declined to comment.

Abrdn has struggled to turn around its performance since the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen in 2017. Its share price has fallen by almost two thirds since then, while in June its assets hit a record low of £495.7 billion. Since he took over in 2020, Abrdn boss Stephen Bird has been trying to simplify operations and reduce the firm’s reliance on actively-managed mutual funds. He has steered several rounds of job cuts and other savings.

Active managers on both sides of the Atlantic are facing a reckoning after the end of the bull markets that buoyed their investments for over a decade. With investors yanking money across the board, CEOs are striving to find ways to combat the downward trend, cut costs and keep more clients from fleeing.

Bird told Bloomberg News this summer that Abrdn’s asset management business needed to improve its profitability and saw further work to complete the transformation of the firm.

