(Bloomberg) -- Abrdn Plc is preparing a new wave of layoffs as the struggling asset manager looks to reduce costs across the business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Edinburgh-based firm is planning to announce the job cuts on Wednesday when it gives a trading update ahead of its full year results at the end of next month, said the person, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The cuts could be in the hundreds, according to Sky News, which first reported the news.

A spokesperson for Abrdn declined to comment.

A few months ago Abrdn brought in advisers from Boston Consulting Group to help it to identify £200 million ($254 million) in costs to be cut, Bloomberg reported in November. BCG was expected to bring down overheads by finding new ways to carry out central and support services, rethinking the number of management layers, and identifying duplications across the business.

The firm has seen billions of pounds of assets leave its funds since the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen in 2017. Its share price is down more than 50% since the tie-up and its assets hit a record low of £495.7 billion in June.

Stephen Bird, who took over as chief executive officer in 2020, has been trying to simplify operations and reduce the firm’s reliance on actively managed mutual funds and has already completed several rounds of job cuts and made other cuts.

