(Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares look to be the best home for fresh money in Asia amid a tough investment environment, according to abrdn plc’s regional chairman Hugh Young.

“We are inclined to put more money into China again, depends on the portfolio,” Young said in an interview, adding that the firm has an underweight position in the country’s shares. “It’s very hard to be super bullish about anything at the moment” but valuations in China are reasonable and the investing landscape could improve, he said.

Worries about worldwide growth and aggressive US monetary policy tightening have sent global equities into a bear market this year, putting investors on the defensive. Abrdn’s funds have had a tough time attracting net inflows, Young said.

However, Chinese stocks have stood out as a bright spot thanks to the country’s easy policy stance and the lifting of Covid-triggered lockdowns, he said. The MSCI China Index has climbed almost 30% from its mid-March low.

Young joins a growing number of market participants turning more positive on Chinese shares, with Deutsche Bank AG’s private-banking arm considering turning overweight and Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Jefferies Financial Group all ramping up bullish commentary this month.

Valuations have become a key argument for optimists even as concerns remain about China’s zero Covid strategy and the potential for fresh regulations on private enterprise. The MSCI China is trading on about 12 times forward earnings estimates compared to 16 times for the S&P 500.

In terms of sectors, the Singapore-based investor -- who has been managing Asian equities at abrdn since 1985 -- said he’s comfortable with some of China’s internet giants such as Tencent, but expects earnings growth for the firms to be in the “low teens” annually in the coming years. The businesses are getting “a utility valuation” as regulations alter their models, he added.

“We’ve got a mix of I guess arguably the more exciting growth stocks in tech and the more steady stocks elsewhere, whether it be manufacturing or finance,” Young said. “We’re just looking for businesses that we know well, and we are comfortable with and just trying to be as clever as possible about timing.”

Separately speaking to Bloomberg Television on Monday, abrdn investment director Ray Sharma-Ong said the China rally “has a lot more legs” thanks in part to the prospect of further stimulus. “Importantly, we do see inflation being very low in China compared to the rest of the world so a lot more room to ease.”

