(Bloomberg) -- The chairman emeritus of shuttered ABS-CBN Corp., Eugenio ‘Gabby’ Lopez III, has quit and also relinquished his board seats in the Philippine broadcaster and other companies controlled by the Lopez family.

Lopez, who previously served as chief executive and the son and namesake of the founder of ABS-CBN, resigned effective immediately for personal reasons, the broadcaster said in a stock exchange filing. Lopez also gave up his board seats in ABS-CBN Holdings Corp., Sky Vision Corp., Sky Cable Corp., First Gen Corp., Rockwell Land Corp. and First Philippine Holdings Corp.

ABS-CBN was forced to reduce its programming, terminate 45% of its 11,000 workers and take a 5.6 billion peso ($115 million) impairment charge after its bid to renew a franchise to operate free-to-air television was rejected by Congress in July. The broadcaster had been a target of President Rodrigo Duterte’s attacks, accusing it of biased news coverage, which ABS-CBN had denied.

Philippine Lawmakers Deny TV Giant ABS-CBN’s Franchise Bid (3)

Mario Luza Bautista, general corporate counsel and board adviser, was elected as ABS-CBN director to fill the seat vacated by Lopez. ABS-CBN shares rose as much as 2.7% before paring gains to 1% to 7.07 pesos as of 12:50 p.m. in Manila.

