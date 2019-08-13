(Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd. said first-half profit rose 5.4% as an improved performance at its South African retail-banking business and operations in the rest of the continent helped compensate for a decline in earnings at its domestic corporate and investment banking unit.

Net income climbed to 7.64 billion rand ($500 million), the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. Absa expects its return on equity, a measure of profit, to be slightly lower for the full year, while revenue growth could outpace cost growth, it said.

Africa’s third-largest lender has been without a permanent chief executive officer since Maria Ramos retired in February, and while the process has been completed and the person identified, the individual will be announced in “due course” and start in January, Absa said in a statement on Monday.

Key Insights

Absa’s board had said they expect to name a successor to Ramos by the time of the interim results, with Rene van Wyk leading the organization in the interim. Bloomberg reported in February that former central bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele is a contender for the post.

Absa is in its second year of an ongoing strategic and operational revamp since Barclays Plc sold down its controlling stake in the company. The move has given Absa room to lend more and focus on building out its African business, where it is present in 12 other markets.

South African banks are managing costs tightly and seeking new avenues for growth as earnings in their home market come under pressure. South Africa’s economy has shrunk for three of the five past quarters and the nation is battling an unemployment rate of 29%, the highest in more than a decade.

