(Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd. deputy Chief Executive Officer Peter Matlare died Sunday afternoon after battling Covid-19, broadcaster eNCA reported, citing members of his family.

Absa spokesperson Phumza Macanda told Bloomberg that she was not in a position to comment.

Matlare, who was also the CEO of Absa’s regional operations, was appointed in August 2016, eNCA said. He was previously CEO of the South African Broadcasting Company, chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom SA Proprietary Ltd. and an executive director at Vodacom SA Proprietary Ltd, eNCA reported.

