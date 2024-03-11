(Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd.’s profit fell for the first time since 2020 after the South African lender’s bad loans jumped at home amid a tepid recovery in consumer confidence and high borrowing costs.

The bank’s net income fell 1.8% to 19.89 billion rand ($1.1 billion) in the year ended Dec. 31, missing the median estimate of 21.5 billion rand in a Bloomberg survey.

Impairments jumped 13%, while the lender’s credit-loss ratio — a measure of bad loans as a percentage of the total book — climbed to 1.18% in the period, the bank said in a filing on Monday. That’s above Absa’s target range of 75 to 100 basis points, and ahead of all its peers.

Absa’s shares fell as much as 3.6% in early Johannesburg trading, the most since Dec. 8. The bank’s costs increased faster than its income, while South Africa’s moribund economy is likely to keep the bad-loan ratio above the bank’s target range, Absa said.

“Absa’s earnings performance is disappointing,” said Adrienne Damant, an analyst at Avior Capital Markets Pty. Rival Nedbank Group Ltd. reported 14% earnings growth, while Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd.’s latest trading update showed that the credit experience improved significantly, she said.

Borrowing costs in South Africa are at the highest since 2009.

