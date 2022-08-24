(Bloomberg) -- It’s a case about photos with no photos.

That was the line Los Angeles County attorney Mira Hashmall returned to over and over in urging a federal jury to reject Vanessa Bryant’s claims that her privacy was violated when emergency personnel took and shared photos of a helicopter crash site where Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed.

But the jury hasn’t seen the photos, Hashmall noted in her closing argument on the 11th day of the trial in Los Angeles. The photos also haven’t shown up in the media, nor were they posted online, she said.

“This is a picture case and there are no pictures,” she said. “No pictures means no dissemination.”

Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester, an Orange County financial adviser who lost his wife and daughter in the crash, sued the Los Angeles sheriff’s and fire departments claiming their constitutional rights were violated when emergency personnel attending the crash scene took photos with their phones and then circulated them to friends and colleagues.

Public dissemination of family members’ death images that “shocks the conscience” would violate due process rights in California. If the jury finds that occurred, it will then have to determine whether the departments had inadequate policies and training, or whether it was custom and practice for emergency personnel to take such pictures.

Chester’s lawyer Jerome Jackson suggested Tuesday that the jury should award a total of $75 million in damages.

The jury began deliberations mid-day Wednesday.

Read more: Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Jury Urged to Award $75 Million Damages

It’s the first time anyone has brought such a claim in the 99-year-history of the Los Angeles Fire Department, and there were no similar prior incidents in the sheriff’s department since its founding in 1850, Hashmall said.

She acknowledged emergency personnel in the fire and sheriff’s departments may have collected photos of deceased people in so-called death books as mementos, a practice Sheriff Alex Villanueva testified was common since the invention of the Polaroid camera.

“A death book is not a public disclosure to anybody,” Hashmall said. She called it a “sideshow” and “a distraction.”

Emergency personnel may need to take photos at accident and crime scenes to collect evidence or establish the resources needed to investigate, as was the case in the crash of the helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant, Hashmall said. She said those employees shouldn’t be second-guessed by lawyers two years after an incident, and should be allowed to do their jobs.

Sharing grisly photos from the crash scene with a colleague while playing a video game, or with a bartender, as has occurred in this case, isn’t part of the job, Chester’s lawyer Jackson told the jury in response.

“This has been going on for decade,” Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer Luis Li told the jury. “Make it stop.”

The case is Bryant v. County of Los Angeles, 20-cv-09582, US District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.