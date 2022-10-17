Abu Dhabi Aviation Soars After ADQ Proposes Deal to Take Control

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Abu Dhabi Aviation Co. soared on Monday after ADQ, a wealth fund in the emirate, proposed a deal to take a 59% holding in the company.

Abu Dhabi Aviation climbed 15% to 5.72 dirhams by 12:30 a.m. local time, the highest level on a closing basis since 2005.

ADQ offered to combine its shareholding of Etihad Engineering and Ammroc -- an aviation-services company -- into Abu Dhabi Aviation, as well as its 50% ownership of Global Aerospace Logistics LLC, according to a statement.

Abu Dhabi Aviation will issue to ADQ approximately 652 million shares through a convertible instrument at a price of 6.14 dirhams per share, implying an equity valuation of about 2.7 billion dirhams ($735 million).

The combined group would have assets of about 9.4 billion dirhams -- including aircraft, maintenance centers and hangars.

ADQ, which was roughly $110 billion of assets, has been expanding its aviation businesses. The fund bought some of Etihad Airways’ operations in 2021, adding to a portfolio that included Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Ports.

