(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is exploring a potential merger between three of its banks that would create a lender with about $110 billion of assets, according to people with knowledge of matter.

Discussions to combine Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Union National Bank PJSC and privately-held Al Hilal Bank are underway but no decision has been made, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. If successful, a deal could be announced as early as this month, two of the people said.

The potential merger would create the fifth-largest bank in the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s also part of a broader strategy by Abu Dhabi, the sheikhdom that holds about 6 percent of global oil reserves, to manage its wealth following the slump in crude prices in 2014.

The emirate’s two largest lenders -- National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank -- completed a merger last year to create First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC. A tie-up between Mubadala Investment Co. and the Abu Dhabi Investment Council in March created a sovereign wealth fund with about $220 billion of assets.

Mubadala, which holds a majority stake in ADCB and UNB through the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, declined to comment. ADCB also declined to comment. Al Hilal Bank and UNB didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

