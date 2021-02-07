(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi banned all gatherings and shut theaters from Sunday as the United Arab Emirates’ capital ramps up measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid a spike in cases.

The number of guests has been limited to 10 for marriage ceremonies and family gatherings, Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said in a tweet on Sunday. Funerals and mourning services are allowed to have 20 people.

Daily cases in the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital, have quadrupled since November as the country opened up for travel and eased movement restrictions. As part of the restrictions announced on Sunday, Abu Dhabi will limit capacity in malls, restaurants and hotels.

Last week, Abu Dhabi cut attendance at workplace in government and semi-government entities to 30%. Employees with chronic health conditions and those older than 60 were ordered to work remotely.

The recent surge in cases has also forced neighboring Dubai to reintroduce curbs on hotels and air travel, and the emirate replaced its top health official last month. It also closed all bars and pubs for the entire month of February.

While cases have jumped, the UAE has also rolled out an aggressive inoculation program. It has administered 4.2 million vaccine doses in a population of about 10 million, one of the highest rates of vaccinations per 100 people globally.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.