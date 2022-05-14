May 14, 2022
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Elected UAE President
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the man who has long controlled the levers of power in the United Arab Emirates, has succeeded his late brother as ruler.
The UAE’s federal council elected Sheikh Mohammed, commonly referred to as MBZ, as the country’s president, according to state media.
