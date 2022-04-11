(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ’s chief executive officer and a top executive at International Holding Co. will join the board of Aldar Properties’ as part of a reshuffle.

Shareholders of the biggest real-estate developer approved the appointment of ADQ’s Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi to the seven-member board along with Sofia Abdellatif Lasky, according to a statement. Lasky is already on the boards of IHC and Alpha Dhabi Holding, two of the biggest listed companies in the United Arab Emirates.

Lasky replaces Mariam Saeed Ghobash on Aldar’s board. Last year, the Gulf nation’s marker regulator stipulated that listed companies must have at least one woman on their boards.

About Lasky

She had a tenure of 16 years at Royal Group, a firm led by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser

She oversaw acquisitions in several industries, including real estate, contracting, food processing, preventive healthcare and capital investments at Royal Group

Lasky had also served as a board member of Macquarie Capital Middle East

