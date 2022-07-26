(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi set aside $1.8 billion to raise pensions of United Arab Emirates’ nationals working in public schools in an effort to boost their standard of living.

The decision will benefit more than 7,600 nationals whose pension will be raised to 80% of their total salary, according to a statement from the Abu Abu Dhabi Media Office. The government will pay the difference between their current monthly pension deductions and the 80% rate.

Earlier this month, the UAE said it will double the financial support for its poorest citizens to 28 billion dirhams ($7.63 billion) as living costs climb in the Gulf nation.

