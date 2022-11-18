(Bloomberg) -- A takeover bid for Colombia’s largest food maker fell short of its target, dealing a fresh setback for Abu Dhabi’s royal family and billionaire Jaime Gilinski in their attempt to gain control of the country’s most powerful business alliance.

IHC Capital Holding, which is controlled by the royal family, declined to buy a stake in Grupo Nutresa SA after investors tendered 7.7% of outstanding shares in the offer that expired Friday, according to a statement from a stock exchange spokesperson. Semana Magazine, which is owned by the Gilinski family, first reported the IHC decision.

In a statement, IHC said the bid for Nutresa was part of its mandate to expand globally. “South America offers an excellent mix of socio-economic factors and IHC will carry on looking for deals across that region,” said Ahmad Ibrahim, a spokesperson.

The company was seeking to buy between 25% and 31.25% of the maker of snacks, chocolate and coffee at $15 per share. The shares closed at 54,600 pesos (around $11) in Bogota.

While Gilinski and the royal family had partnered in previous bids for Nutresa, this offer was launched directly by IHC which is the United Arab Emirates’ largest company by market value and is led by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan -- the UAE’s national security adviser and brother to the president.

It was the latest chapter in a yearlong effort by Gilinski and companies affiliated with Abu Dhabi to take control of the Medellin-based Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, or GEA, by buying shares of its member companies, including Nutresa. Since November 2021, Gilinski, who made his fortune in banking, has spent more than $2 billion to become the second-largest shareholder in Nutresa and the largest in Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA, a financial holding company.

Infrastructure and cement conglomerate Grupo Argos SA is the third pillar of the GEA, which uses a system of cross holdings to protect itself from takeover bids. In order to take control of the GEA, Gilinski needs to increase his stake either in Grupo Sura by another estimated 12% of outstanding shares or in Nutresa by an additional 20%.

The battle for control of the Medellin group is likely to move to the courts following a dispute over whether the board of Grupo Sura had agreed to sell its stake in Nutresa. It owns 35% of the food maker.

A document seen by Bloomberg showed the board, which is partially made up of Gilinski allies, had voted to participate in the IHC offer at a Nov. 10 meeting. In regulatory filings, however, Sura’s management said the company had not taken a decision on whether to sell, saying the document “doesn’t have legal capacity” as it was made in private between three people.

Sorting out the dispute could take years to be resolved, said Edgar Jimenez, a finance professor at the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University in Bogotá.

“This is probably going to end up being defined legally because on the commercial and business front, it doesn’t seem that an agreement is going to be reached,” he said.

