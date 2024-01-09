(Bloomberg) -- Q Holding, an Abu Dhabi firm with $12 billion of real estate assets, said it made key senior appointments as it prepares to expand across the oil-rich emirate.

Jassem Al Zaabi, the chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Finance, will also chair Q Holding. Bill O’Regan, who was previously the chief executive officer of Modon Properties, will become Group CEO of the company. Abdullah Al Sahi was appointed group managing director, according to a statement on Tuesday.

In August, Abu Dhabi consolidated its key real estate assets under Q Holding to help bolster the emirate’s economic transformation efforts. Sovereign wealth fund ADQ and the emirate’s most valuable listed firm, International Holding Co. combined their shareholdings in Modon and ADQ’s stake in Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Co. into the company.

Q Holding is now one of the region’s largest real estate firms with a portfolio that spans developments, venues, land plots and hospitality assets.

