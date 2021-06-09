(Bloomberg) --

Abu Dhabi sovereign investment fund ADQ has submitted an offer to create a company with $5.4 billion in assets in a “strategic combination” of two local hospitality groups, part of an effort to form a larger entity that will support the emirate’s long-term diversification plans.

ADQ has proposed combining Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company PJSC with one of its portfolio companies, Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company PJSC, according to a statement on Wednesday. ADNH shares jumped as much as 15% on Wednesday, the maximum allowed by the local exchange, and headed for the highest closing price since 2010.

The proposed transaction “would create one of the largest hospitality, events, and catering powerhouses in the region” and would help attract more tourism and business travel to the emirate, ADQ said.

The combined group would have assets of approximately $5.4 billion as of Dec. 31 2020, including a portfolio of 28 owned and operated hotels, three large exhibition centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and London, in addition to catering companies and food and beverage outlets

The combined group would be well-positioned for revenue growth opportunities and cost synergies, along with a stronger, more efficient capital structure. The transaction is expected to be “earnings accretive shortly after completion”

ADNH will issue to ADQ a convertible instrument that would convert into 1,221,374,045 ordinary shares in the capital of ADNH upon closing of the transaction. The price at which the instrument will convert into shares in ADNH is 3.93 dirhams per share.

The offer implies an equity value of approximately 3.93 billion dirhams for ADNH. Following completion, ADQ would own approximately 54.98% of the entire issued share capital of ADNH.

