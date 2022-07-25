(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority hired a Deutsche Bank AG executive as the global head of its real estate investments.

Drew Goldman’s appointment is effective Oct. 3, the sovereign wealth fund said in a statement. He will report to Mohamed AlQubaisi, executive director of ADIA’s real estate department.

Goldman was most recently the global head of investment banking coverage and M&A at Deutsche Bank in New York.

Read more: Abu Dhabi’s Top Sovereign Fund Deepens Internal Shift

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.