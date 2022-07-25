22m ago
Abu Dhabi Fund Hires Deutsche Bank Executive for Real Estate
Bloomberg News,
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority hired a Deutsche Bank AG executive as the global head of its real estate investments.
Drew Goldman’s appointment is effective Oct. 3, the sovereign wealth fund said in a statement. He will report to Mohamed AlQubaisi, executive director of ADIA’s real estate department.
Goldman was most recently the global head of investment banking coverage and M&A at Deutsche Bank in New York.
