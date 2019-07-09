(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed to buy a 30% stake in Domestic & General Group, the U.K. appliance warranty provider owned by CVC Capital Partners, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The deal with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority could be announced as soon as Wednesday in London, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The transaction values Domestic & General, which is used by one-third of U.K. households, at just over 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), the people said.

CVC is opting for a deal with ADIA, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, instead of an initial public offering of the business due to market uncertainty, one of the people said. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, according to the person.

Domestic & General has 9 million customers in the U.K. and carries out 2.5 million appliance repairs yearly. It generates about 101 million pounds of underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and has annual revenue of 811 million pounds.

CVC first invested in Domestic & General, which has around 2,900 employees, in 2013, according to its website. The buyout firm will transfer its remaining 70% holding in the business to Fund VII, which it raised in 2017, one person said.

A representative for ADIA wasn’t immediately available to comment outside regular business hours. A representative for CVC declined to comment.

