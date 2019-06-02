(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s economic growth will average 2.5% in the four years through 2022 as it benefits from higher oil production and prices, S&P Global Ratings estimated.

Abu Dhabi’s economy still depends heavily on oil, deriving 50% of its real gross domestic product and more than 90% of central government revenue from the hydrocarbon sector, the ratings company said in a report May 31. Oil will continue to dominate the economy despite diversification efforts, it said.

S&P Global projects economic growth in the largest and richest of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the U.A.E. to accelerate to 2% this year from 1.8% in 2018. It expects growth to accelerate to 2.5% in 2020 and 2021 before climbing to 3% in 2022. S&P expects Brent will average $60 per barrel this year and next, before dropping to an average $55 a barrel in 2021.

Brent has climbed 20% this year to $64.49 a barrel.

The U.A.E.’s central bank on May 29 provided a grim forecast for OPEC’s third-biggest producer, projecting economic growth will fall far short of previous estimates and undershoot the International Monetary Fund’s projections. The oil economy is set to grow 2.7%, a downward revision from 3.7%, according to the central bank. The non-oil economy will expand an estimated 1.8%, versus an earlier forecast for 3.4%, it said.

The ratings company also:

affirmed its AA credit rating for Abu Dhabi, with a stable outlook underpinned by the emirate’s large fiscal buffers

projects the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s assets will average above 250% of GDP over 2019-2022. ADIA is one of the sheikdom’s sovereign wealth funds.

predicted Abu Dhabi may not raise debt in 2019, instead opting to finance its fiscal deficit of 4% of GDP and Eurobond repayment from liquid assets

doesn’t expect the Abu Dhabi government will issue domestic bonds over the next couple of years, instead waiting until the UAE federal government does

sees Abu Dhabi general government debt levels remaining largely stable at less than 7% of GDP through 2022.

