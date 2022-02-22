(Bloomberg) -- The last time anyone knew exactly how Abu Dhabi’s economy was faring was in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates -- a major oil producer and business hub with clout around the Middle East -- last provided official annual gross domestic product data for the emirate in 2020, when it released preliminary figures for the previous year, according to the official website of the Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre.

Its most recent quarterly data covered the first three months of 2019, and was published in July of that year, according to official data. A bond prospectus issued by the emirate in May 2021 was also based on data from 2019.

The black hole at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s public spreadsheets isn’t just a problem for data crunchers. It’s an example of the sluggishness and lack of clarity in disclosing indicators that has long frustrated investors, economists and rating companies focused on the Persian Gulf.

Abu Dhabi’s statistics office is “currently processing the GDP report 2020, which will be released before end of Q1,” it said in an emailed statement. It didn’t give reasons for the delay.

As the Covid-19 pandemic fueled global uncertainty, many developed economies sought to increase the frequency of their data to better gauge the implications of the virus and provide greater transparency. In the UAE, the picture isn’t so rosy.

Flying Blind Through Crisis, Many Gulf Economies Still an Enigma

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Withholding basic economic statistics, like GDP, isn’t great in normal times. It’s especially counterproductive when the economy faces and recovers from a global pandemic. With no official statistics to lean on, policymakers and investors are basically flying blind at a time of rapid change.”

-- Ziad Daoud, chief emerging-markets economist.

The federation of seven emirates that also includes Dubai did publish 2022 GDP estimates earlier this year through its central bank. The federal statistics website shows quarterly GDP figures that go as far as the second quarter of 2020.

In contrast, Dubai’s Statistics Center’s latest full-year reading was for 2020, when the city’s economy contracted nearly 11% as the pandemic raged. It has provided preliminary economic data for the first nine months of 2021 on its website.

Dubai revamped its statistics website to include new sets of data ranging from quarterly population growth to the number of buildings. That’s an improvement from 2020, when officials published the emirate’s 2021 economic growth projections and then retracted the data -- only to later publish the same figures again.

In 2020, Moody’s Investors Service said Abu Dhabi’s main credit challenges lie in a lack of institutional data transparency. Things haven’t changed much.

“Institutional data disclosure and transparency remain a challenge,” said Christian Fang, senior analyst at Moody’s.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.