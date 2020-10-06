(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s Senaat is seeking to raise its stake in food-producer Agthia Group in a 450 million-dirham ($123 million) transaction, amid a flurry of deals by its parent ADQ.

The company said it would transfer Al Foah Co., a date processing and packaging firm, for 120 million shares of Agthia convertible at 3.75 dirhams a share.

The proposal comes as state-owned ADQ snaps up assets in industries ranging from food to energy and starts investment funds. The holding company last month acquired 22% of Aramex PJSC, the biggest Middle Eastern provider of logistics and transportation solutions.

Senaat’s proposed transaction would create one of the top 10 food and beverages companies in the Middle East and North Africa, ADQ said in a statement on Tuesday. It will raise Senaat’s ownership in Agthia to 59.2% from 51%.

The deal, which excludes Al Foah’s organic date farm in Al Ain, will “further strengthen Agthia’s balance sheet, giving it additional financial power and flexibility for potential acquisitions in the future,” it said.

More about the deal:

Senaat expects the transaction to close before or during first quarter of 2021

Founded in 2005, Al Foah sells an average of over 108,000 metric tons of dates

It had revenue of about 504 million dirhams and profit of 83 million dirhams in 2019

Agthia shares closed at 3.71 dirhams in Abu Dhabi on Monday, giving it a market value of 2.2 billion dirhams.

