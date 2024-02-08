(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is in advanced talks to buy and develop premium land on Egypt’s northern coast, a potential multi-billion-dollar deal that would boost the North African nation’s troubled economy and help alleviate its foreign exchange crisis.

An Egyptian official on Wednesday said the country had selected a United Arab Emirates consortium to work with local partners to develop Ras El-Hekma, an area on the Mediterranean about 350 kilometers (217 miles) northwest of Cairo.

In an interview with broadcaster CNBC Arabia, Hossam Heiba, the chief executive officer of the state-run General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, said the initial estimate for the total project was $22 billion and an agreement is expected soon. He didn’t provide further details, nor name any companies or entities involved.

People familiar with the talks told Bloomberg of the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s involvement and that Egypt may retain ownership of around 20% of the vast 180 million square-meter territory. This stake would include a share for the Talaat Moustafa Group, a real estate developer, and some Egyptian state entities, they said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are ongoing. No final decision has been taken.

The UAE is a federation of seven emirates, with Abu Dhabi as its capital. If the deal goes through it would deepen ties between Egypt and the UAE. The Gulf nation has been a key backer of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and previously offered economic support in the form of investments or other assistance.

Abu Dhabi’s media office and Talaat Moustafa Group couldn’t be reached for comment.

Such a deal would be a boon for Egypt’s efforts to tackle its worst foreign-exchange crisis in decades. The country is expected to enact a currency devaluation soon — its fourth since early 2022 — and an infusion of hard currency would ensure it has the liquidity to manage a successful flotation, meet importers’ demands for dollars and quell the local black market.

A currency adjustment is also a key factor in Egypt’s ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund on a loan boost that may bring in other partners and secure some $10 billion in financing. The IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, on Feb. 1 said the lender is “very close” to agreeing on a new financial package, adding that she has met partners of Egypt, including the Gulf.

The average land price in Egypt’s North Coast, a top summer vacation spot for mainly domestic visitors, is between $100-$120 per square meter when it comes to larger blocs, according to the people. That would be calculated at a minimum of $18 billion, going by the size of stated territory.

It isn’t clear whether Abu Dhabi would provide the funds from the possible deal in a single installment or pay an amount upfront and the remainder in installments.

In 2022, the UAE deposited $5 billion in Egypt’s central bank, and Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ agreed to a $2 billion deal that included buying about 18% of Egypt’s largest listed lender, Commercial International Bank

Last year, ADQ spent $800 million of minority stakes in Egyptian Ethylene and Derivatives Co., oil firm Egyptian Drilling Co. and Egyptian Linear Alkyl Benzene, a petrochemicals producer. A UAE firm also bought a 30% stake in Egypt’s largest tobacco company for $625 million, while Egypt in September signed a local-currency swap agreement worth around $1.4 billion with the Gulf country.

