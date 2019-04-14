(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions and Benefits Fund agreed to invest $300 million in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s midstream pipeline assets, following investments from KKR & Co. and BlackRock Inc.

The fund will acquire a 3 percent stake in Adnoc Oil Pipelines, with BlackRock and KKR together holding 40 percent and Adnoc 57 percent, according to a statement.

KKR and BlackRock in February agreed to invest $4 billion in Abu Dhabi’s oil pipelines, securing two decades of guaranteed returns.

To contact the reporter on this story: Shaji Mathew in Dubai at shajimathew@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.