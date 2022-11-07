(Bloomberg) --

The investment firm of a leading member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family is making a foray into the $1.3 trillion global private-credit market, partnering with US-headquartered Alpha Wave Global to make loans to middle-market companies.

Chimera Capital, part of a business empire overseen by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed, is readying $2 billion to deploy into loans to private companies, according to a statement. The loans will be senior-secured, meaning the lender is the first to be paid out in the event of a bankruptcy. The floating-rate debt is also tied to a benchmark, so the cost of the debt rises along with the base rate.

The firm also plans to make investments globally through an open-ended fund structure.

Linking up with Alpha Wave burnishes a relationship between the two firms, which already co-manage a $10 billion investment fund that also targets private companies. The partnership’s focus has so far landed predominantly in the fintech, artificial intelligence and life-sciences sectors, with a big focus on the Indian market.

It’s another sign of growth in the private credit market, which has more than doubled in size over the past five years, according to data from Preqin. Private-credit firms have been seizing marketshare from banks this year as international markets grew wary of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening meant to combat inflation.

Blackstone Inc. last week pulled together a $2.6 billion private loan, one of the largest historically for the market, led by Sixth Street Partners and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s private-lending arm to fund its purchase of Emerson Electric Co. climate technologies unit.

Investors globally continue to be drawn to a market that provides senior-secured loans, which can generate double-digit yields in the US while being at the top of the capital structure. Churchill Asset Management recently raised a $12 billion fund to invest loans to US companies, and Neuberger Berman hit $8.1 billion on a similarly focused fund after initially targeting $5 billion.

The investment also adds to efforts by Abu Dhabi, a city that’s among the few globally to manage over $1 trillion in sovereign wealth capital, to diversify its economy. The oil-rich emirate has an array of vehicles, from Mubadala Investment Co. to ADQ’s Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, dedicated to expand economic reliance beyond hydrocarbons.

Sheikh Tahnoon, the United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser and a brother of the Gulf nation’s president, presides over many of these investments. His interests range from Royal Group, the parent company of Chimera Capital, to wealth fund ADQ, Group 42 and UAE’s biggest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank.

