(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s $892 billion sovereign wealth fund is upping its commitment to a real estate private credit fund, the latest sign that deep-pocketed Middle Eastern investors are looking to play a pivotal role in the asset class.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will increase its commitment to Cheyne Capital’s capital solutions strategy to £650 million ($831 million), according to a statement. The commitment is for the London-based alternative asset manager’s ninth vintage of that strategy.

“We have invested with Cheyne for a number of years and welcome the opportunity to grow our relationship,” Mohamed Al Qubaisi, executive director of the real estate department at ADIA, said in the statement. “We see this as a compelling investment proposition in a market that is looking to private credit lenders for capital.”

Sovereign wealth funds are increasingly pushing into the $1.6 trillion private credit market, which has gained traction in recent years as investment banks pulled back from leveraged debt as they faced higher capital requirements. Investors seeking higher yields have, in turn, poured money into the asset class.

ADIA’s move comes just months after Mubadala Investment Co. said it would be an anchor investor in a new special situations fund set up by Starz Real Estate that targets opportunities across Europe ripe for refurbishment and redevelopment. Mubadala also recently struck a deal with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management arm to scour for more private credit opportunities in Asia, with a particular focus on India.

For their part, commercial real estate borrowers have looked to private credit lenders in order to refinance their debt loads as rising interest rates have caused a slump in property valuations. Cheyne’s capital solutions fund focuses on providing senior loans against European real estate, but it also provides subordinated debt, hybrid credit and commercial mortgage-backed securities to borrowers.

“The capital solutions strategy aims to help the European real estate industry transition away from increasingly obsolete assets supported by low interest rates and towards productive, sustainable assets for the long term,” Ravi Stickney, managing partner and chief investment officer of Cheyne’s real estate arm, said in the statement.

