(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest 55.1 billion rupees ($750 million) in Reliance Industries Ltd.’s retail unit, as billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to enlist big fund houses after securing over $20 billion for his consumer businesses this year.

ADIA will buy a 1.2% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., according to an exchange filing Tuesday, valuing the business at 4.29 trillion rupees. With the latest investment, RRVL has raised 377.1b rupees from global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks, the company said in the filing.

