Abu Dhabi’s ADIO to Set Up Offices in U.S., Europe, Asia

(Bloomberg) -- State-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office plans set up operations in eight locations abroad as it seeks to attract foreign investments into the oil-rich emirate.

The offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Seoul, Beijing and Tel Aviv will be tasked with enabling companies around the world to operate in Abu Dhabi, according to a tweet on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi, home to one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, will bet on attracting technology firms and skilled workers to help its economy rebound in 2021, a top official said last year.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office struck several deals last year -- for investments in technology to startups. In September, it announced plans for its first presence outside the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv.

