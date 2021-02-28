(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, has become chairman of a newly-established board for the emirate’s state energy company.

The crown prince also appointed one of his sons, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, as chairman of a new executive committee at Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., according to tweets on Sunday from the emirate’s media office.

The move formalizes Prince Mohammed’s control over Adnoc, which pumps almost all the oil and gas in the United Arab Emirates, the third-biggest crude producer in OPEC.

Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer, was given the additional title of managing director.

Other board members include Khaldoon Al Mubarak, head of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co., and Mansour bin Zayed, deputy prime minister of the UAE.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.