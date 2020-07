(Bloomberg) --

Etihad Airways aims to operate at about 45% of its pre-coronavirus capacity by August as airlines across the world ramp up flights.

The Abu Dhabi state-owned carrier plans to fly to 58 destinations, subject to lifting of international restrictions, according to a statement.

Thermometers in Hand, Dubai Opens for Tourists Amid Pandemic

Dubai, the neighboring emirate of Abu Dhabi, has opened up for tourists for the first time in months on Tuesday. Dubai’s Emirates is also adding more flights.

Etihad Summer Schedule

North America: Chicago, New York JFK, Toronto, Washington, D.C.

Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Zurich

Middle East & Africa: Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Kuwait, Muscat, Rabat, Riyadh, Seychelles

Asia: Ahmedabad, Baku, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Delhi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Male, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo

Australasia: Melbourne, Sydney

