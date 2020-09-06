(Bloomberg) --

Etihad Airways will extend the period of reduced pay for its staff until the end of this year although at a lower rate as the Abu Dhabi carrier seeks to offset the impact of the coronavirus.

Salaries will be cut 10% from this month and Etihad has reintroduced staff allowances, according to a statement. That compares with an earlier reduction of 25% to 50%.

Reuters reported the changes in salaries earlier.

The state-owned airline, which posted a first-half loss of $758 million loss, had cut thousands of jobs after the pandemic prompted governments to shut their borders and airlines to ground their fleets.

Separately, Dubai’s Emirates airline said it’ll fully restore staff salaries from October.

