(Bloomberg) -- Etihad Airways appointed Raffael Quintas as chief financial officer, the second executive to join the Abu Dhabi-based airline after previously working with Portugal’s flag carrier TAP.

Quintas joins from Infracommerce, the Latin American e-commerce solution provider, where he was CFO, according to a statement. He previously held the CFO role at TAP Air Portugal and was the corporate treasurer at Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aéreas.

Quintas will take over from Adam Boukadida, who has left Etihad after nine years to pursue a new role.

Etihad Aviation Group in October appointed Antonoaldo Neves, the former head of Portugal’s flag carrier, as chief executive officer to succeed Tony Douglas. Prior to Neves’s role at TAP, he was president of Brazil’s Azul Airlines which he helped take public in a listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

