(Bloomberg) --

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC hired Michel Longhini from Edmond de Rothschild to lead its global private bank.

Longhini will focus on growing FAB’s wealth management division across its international footprint and will join the bank’s executive committee, according to a statement from the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender.

Longhini was previously chief executive officer of private banking at Edmond de Rothschild in Geneva and has also held senior roles at Union Bancaire Privee and BNP Paribas SA.

Longhini’s appointment comes just a month after FAB appointed ABN Amro Bank NV’s Lars Kramer as chief financial officer. The Abu Dhabi lender also hired a former Bank of America executive as a special adviser to the Chief Executive Officer Hana Al Rostamani.

In January, FAB said it had explored a potential bid for Standard Chartered Plc in a deal that would have created a financial giant with more than $1 trillion in assets. Earlier this month, it reiterated that is no longer evaluating a bid for the British lender after Bloomberg reported that it was is still pressing ahead with a possible offer.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.