(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence firm G42 and Israeli technology investment firm Viola Group said they have set up a platform to offer access to top tech talent.

The Global Valley joint venture is supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and will offer clients access to research and development and tech excellence centers, according to a statement.

Based in Abu Dhabi, the platform will employ tech workers from the Middle East and North Africa and seek to meet increasing demand for tech talent.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel normalized ties in 2020 as part of an agreement called the Abraham Accords. Both countries said the deal would lead to billions of dollars of investment in Israel and partnerships.

G42 is controlled by UAE royal Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.