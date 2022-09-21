(Bloomberg) -- A company controlled by Abu Dhabi’s royal family offered to buy a stake in Colombian food maker Grupo Nutresa SA for as much as $2.15 billion.

The group, International Holding Co., had previously partnered with Colombian banker Jaime Gilinski in his bid for Nutresa.

IHC said it has filed a request to tender for 25% to 31.25% of the firm at $15 per share, a substantial premium to the stock’s last close. IHC is the United Arab Emirates’ largest company by market value and is led by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan -- the UAE’s national security adviser and brother to the president.

Since November, Gilinski has spent more than $2 billion in a bid to win control of an alliance of Medellin-based businesses known as the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, or GEA.

Nutresa, along with Grupo Argos SA, and Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA, or Grupo Sura, are part of the GEA, which uses a strategy of cross holdings to defend itself against the very type of takeover attempts that Gilinski has been making.

Nutresa’s shares closed at 36,980 pesos ($8.36) on Tuesday, implying a premium of almost 80% in IHC’s bid. Trading in the securities will be halted until the term sheet with details of the offering is published in local papers.

Sura was up 6.7% in regular market trading on Wednesday while Grupo Argos was up 7%.

After seven previous takeover bids, the move marks the first time that Gilinski hasn’t directly participated in the offering for one of the three GEA holding companies. It’s also the first bid launched after Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president took office in August.

“The price is no doubt attractive,” BTG Pactual analyst Daniel Guardiola said in a phone interview. “You also have a new government which implies greater country risk and new Argos and Sura boards which will have to consider this offer closely.”

Together, Sura and Argos own around 45% of Nutresa. Gilinski owns a 31% stake, which makes him the food producer’s second-largest shareholder, and he is also the largest shareholder in Grupo Sura, with 38%.

The previous bids launched by the Colombian billionaire for Nutresa had a credit agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank, which is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon.

IHC is at the forefront of a drive to diversify the UAE economy and deploy its oil windfall overseas. Its investments range from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, to a local fishery and Abu Dhabi’s largest property developer.

The firm plans to invest billions of dollars in markets including Colombia, its chief executive told Bloomberg last month. IHC will target sectors such as food, infrastructure and health care, with investments ranging from $1 billion to $5 billion depending on the country and opportunity, he said at the time.

