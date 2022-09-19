(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

International Holding Co. acquired a 15% stake in Burjeel Holdings, the healthcare provider that’s planning a potential initial public offering in Abu Dhabi this year.

“The acquisition will aim to continue to scale and diversify IHC’s investment in the healthcare sector locally and regionally,” IHC said in a statement, without providing a deal value. IHC is the United Arab Emirates’ largest company by market value and is led by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan -- UAE’s national security adviser and brother to Abu Dhabi’s ruler.

Burjeel’s owner VPS Healthcare LLC has been courting potential investors including sovereign and pension funds to drum up support for its IPO, Bloomberg reported in August. Founded in 2007, Burjeel has 61 operating assets, including hospitals and medical center, in the UAE and Oman.

The health-care provider announced in August that it’s planning an expansion into Saudi Arabia -- the Middle East’s biggest economy -- with a $1 billion investment by 2030 through joint ventures and public-private partnership models.

