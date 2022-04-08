(Bloomberg) -- The Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company PJSC has invested almost $2 billion in three companies owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, as his ports-to-power conglomerate looks to fund its expansion plans.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the group’s flagship firm, is raising 77 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) by issuing preferential shares to IHC while Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. will receive 38.5 billion rupees via the same equity instrument, according to Indian exchange filings Friday.

The Adani Group, helmed by Asia’s richest person, has embarked on an ambitious plan to invest as much as $70 billion across the green energy value chain over the next decade. The transactions are expected to be completed in a month, after all necessary approvals are obtained.

