(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company has disclosed a 7.1% holding in Virgin Galactic, according to a U.S. securities filing Friday.

The shares were bought for investment purposes, the sovereign wealth fund said in the regulatory filing. Mubadala now holds 14.9m shares in the space tourism company.

The disclosure comes after Virgin Galactic priced 23.6 million shares at $19.50 each earlier this week. The funds were raised even as the company announced a delay in plans carry to founder Richard Branson into space until early 2021 -- a milestone flight seen as the start of the Virgin Galactic’s tourism business.

