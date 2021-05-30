(Bloomberg) --

Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala invested 350 million pounds ($500 million) in IVC Evidensia, one of Europe’s largest veterinary care providers.

IVC Evidensia joins the fund’s growing portfolio of consumer businesses, including Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., Coupang Inc. and Truck Hero Inc., Mubadala said in a statement on Sunday.

IVC was originally acquired by EQT Private Equity in 2016 and later merged with Swedish veterinary group Evidensia. The company operates a network of more than 1,500 veterinary clinics and hospitals in 12 countries across Europe.

More: Mubadala Keeping Pace With KKR as $29 Billion Deployed Last Year

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.