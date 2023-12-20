(Bloomberg) -- PureHealth Holding, a health-care platform controlled by one of Abu Dhabi’s wealth funds, rallied in its trading debut after a 3.62 billion dirham ($986 million) listing in Abu Dhabi.

Shares in the firm rose as much as 84% to 6 dirhams, up from the selling price of 3.26 dirhams apiece.

PureHealth said it had attracted orders worth more than 265 billion dirhams for its listing as demand far outstripped the 10% stake on offer. Professional investors within the UAE and the region put in orders for 54 times the shares available to them, while retail buyers piled in for 483 times the shares on offer, the company said.

The Middle East has been a bright spot where IPOs have continued to find willing buyers who have mostly been rewarded with solid returns once the stocks have started trading. Companies that raised at least $50 million in Gulf IPOs this year have rallied 37% on average post debut, far outperforming their equivalents in Europe, the US and Asia, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

As part of the plans to go public, several companies including Abu Dhabi Health Services Co., known as SEHA, and National Health Insurance Co., known as Daman, were merged into PureHealth by wealth fund ADQ in January 2022. The firm now operates over 25 hospitals, 100 clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, firms offering health insurance solutions and pharmacies.

The company also named co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Shaista Asif as chief executive officer and Farhan Malik as managing director, part of a leadership restructuring ahead of its IPO, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Tuesday.

First Abu Dhabi Bank is lead manager and lead receiving bank on the deal. WIO Bank and Al Maryah Community Bank are receiving banks. International Securities is the lead placement agent.

