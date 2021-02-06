(Bloomberg) --

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will reduce trading-activity fees on all exchange transactions as part of its ADX One strategy to double the market capitalization of companies listed on the exchange in the next three years.

Fees on all transactions that occur on ADX will be reduced by more than a fifth to 0.175% from 0.225%, effective Feb. 14, the exchange said in a statement Saturday.

The new pricing structure will be the second time the exchange has reduced its charges in the past two years to enhance market liquidity, according to the statement. Trading commissions on ADX were reduced in June 2019 as part of Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 2021 plan of lowering the cost of doing business in the Emirate.

The exchange has also created an incentive plan, applied on an annual basis, for brokerage firms who generate 20 million dirhams ($5.4 million) worth of trading commission.

